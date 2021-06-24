United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $27.70

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $26.99. United Fire Group shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $683.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,658 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in United Fire Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

