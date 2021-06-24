United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.77. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Insurance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.