United Microelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,344 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,847% compared to the average volume of 351 put options.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

