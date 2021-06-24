United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.080-3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,566. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.