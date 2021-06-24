Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494,678 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.65% of Universal Display worth $184,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $215.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $143.51 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.