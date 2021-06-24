UREEQA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,982.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. UREEQA has a total market cap of $672,021.58 and approximately $77,982.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00172021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,289.19 or 1.00112663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002776 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

