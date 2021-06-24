Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,350 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

