Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $75,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.