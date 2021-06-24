Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,643 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

