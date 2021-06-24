Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.22 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

CARR opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.