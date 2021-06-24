Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

