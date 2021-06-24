Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,140 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

