Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $32,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.95. 35,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.