Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 732,271 shares.The stock last traded at $87.26 and had previously closed at $87.05.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
