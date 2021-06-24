Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 732,271 shares.The stock last traded at $87.26 and had previously closed at $87.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

