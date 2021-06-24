Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

