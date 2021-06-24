Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 7.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.46% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $90,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 519.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 358,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.47. 118,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.