Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $8.27 or 0.00023747 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $5.29 million and $11,367.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00164425 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.47 or 0.99945895 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,445 coins and its circulating supply is 640,285 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

