Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Reduces Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 3.4% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avantor by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 106,974 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,083. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

