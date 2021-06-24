Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 10.7% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.10. 1,486,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,830,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.