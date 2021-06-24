Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 2.2%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). 19,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 141,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.20. The company has a market cap of £88.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.94.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.