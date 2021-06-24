Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of VBLT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 10,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,699. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

