Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $22.50. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 390 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,652 shares of company stock valued at $800,435 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

