Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $84.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,496,035 shares of company stock valued at $55,648,615 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.94.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.