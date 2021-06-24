Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,827,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134,664 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,257,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 164,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,726,281. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

