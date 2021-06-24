Vesal Michael Missaghie Sells 13,000 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$130,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,165,388.97.

INO.UN stock opened at C$10.03 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.09 and a 12 month high of C$10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

