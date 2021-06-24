Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $245,512.24 and $203.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001148 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 191% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

