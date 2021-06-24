Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.