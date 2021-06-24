Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. While the Market Making segment benefited from KCG Holdings' quantitative market making strategies, the non-customer Market Making business gained on the back of Marketing Making strategies launched in Europe. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities.”

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after buying an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,604,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

