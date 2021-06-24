Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Down 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

