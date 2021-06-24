Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.04. 89,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The company has a market capitalization of $459.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

