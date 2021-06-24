Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by Seaport Global Securities from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.75 on Monday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.