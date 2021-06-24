Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research firms have commented on VTRU. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.75 million and a P/E ratio of 33.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

