VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.77.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,895. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

