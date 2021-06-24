Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Vodacom Group stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.79%.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

