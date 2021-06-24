Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €217.95 ($256.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is €224.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

