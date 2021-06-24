Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 240 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 240 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 227.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

