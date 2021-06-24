Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

VYGR stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.