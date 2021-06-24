W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 107,954 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

