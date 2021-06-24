Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.25 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $40.36 million and $7.25 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.03 or 0.05830531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00120506 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,938,694 coins and its circulating supply is 77,217,662 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

