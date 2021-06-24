Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €39.00 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

SKB stock opened at €27.65 ($32.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €26.55. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a one year high of €29.80 ($35.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.