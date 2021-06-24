Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRTBY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

