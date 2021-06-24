Wedbush Cuts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $86.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

