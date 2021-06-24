Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HEXO (HEXO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HEXO (TSE: HEXO):

6/15/2021 – HEXO had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – HEXO had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.75 to C$6.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – HEXO had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – HEXO had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$10.00.

6/14/2021 – HEXO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

5/18/2021 – HEXO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

HEXO traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,852. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.97. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

