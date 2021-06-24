Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $43.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.61 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.