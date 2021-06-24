Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Scotiabank currently has $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12. Welltower has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after acquiring an additional 926,121 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

