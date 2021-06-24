Wexford Capital LP Invests $1.94 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.