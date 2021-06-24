Wexford Capital LP Invests $779,000 in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,483,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

