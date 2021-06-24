Wexford Capital LP Sells 561,183 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 86.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 561,183 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

EQT stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

