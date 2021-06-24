Wexford Capital LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Shares of FL opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

