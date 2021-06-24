Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $21,630,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPL opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

